Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UiPath by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $15,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

