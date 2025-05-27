Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

