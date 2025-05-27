Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,290 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 397,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,797,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE JBI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

