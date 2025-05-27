Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 200,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 2,500,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$125,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$2,750.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

