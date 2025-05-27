Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.71% of Beazer Homes USA worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

