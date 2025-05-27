Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Position Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Belden alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Belden by 1,796.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.