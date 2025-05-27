BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 672,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $10,673,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $17,328,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,356,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.