Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.49% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

