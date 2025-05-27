Best Value Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

Get alerts:

Oklo, AltC Acquisition, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by fundamental measures—such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios—relative to their peers or the broader market. They typically belong to mature, stable businesses with predictable cash flows and often pay dividends. Investors buy them hoping the market will eventually recognize their true worth and drive the stock price higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 92,503,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

