Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTM. Northland Securities upgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.27. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 488.33% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.67 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $42,514.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,752 shares in the company, valued at $273,242.88. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

