Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and traded as high as C$7.84. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 40,702 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Blackline Safety Stock Up 2.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.28 million, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00. Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

