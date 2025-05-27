Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and traded as high as C$7.84. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 40,702 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.
In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00. Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
