Blockchain Stocks To Consider – May 24th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or support blockchain technology and related services. They offer investors exposure to the growth of decentralized ledger systems—such as cryptocurrency mining, smart contract platforms, and enterprise blockchain solutions—without directly owning digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $156.04. 6,526,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 22,963,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,416,323. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 24,528,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,643,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

