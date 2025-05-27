Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.44 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,620 shares.

Blue Star Capital Stock Down 9.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.97.

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.24)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

