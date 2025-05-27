BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 392 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

