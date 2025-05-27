BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SAND stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

