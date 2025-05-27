BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $331,000 Investment in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

