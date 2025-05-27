Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

