Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 565,719 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

