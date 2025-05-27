Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford Acquires 1,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.37 per share, with a total value of C$38,370.00.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$37.81 and a 12 month high of C$57.00.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGY. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

