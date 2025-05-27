CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Geoffrey Gay Sells 40,000 Shares

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Gay sold 40,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.