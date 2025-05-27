Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.21% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 143,537 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

