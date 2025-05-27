CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $29.63. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 10,823 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.33.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,073. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

