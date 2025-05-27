Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cencora were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 430.2% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.50. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

