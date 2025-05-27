Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Opera were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Opera alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Opera by 2,065.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Opera by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPRA

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.