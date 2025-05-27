Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,640 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

