Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 562 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Century Communities by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after purchasing an additional 230,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

