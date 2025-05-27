CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 192,000 shares.
CMG Holdings Group Stock Down 14.3%
About CMG Holdings Group
CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CMG Holdings Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.