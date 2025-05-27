Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

