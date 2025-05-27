Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,041,000 after buying an additional 358,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,722,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.3%

CNM stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

