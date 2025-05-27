Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stake Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Crane NXT worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.01.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

