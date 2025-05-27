Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.