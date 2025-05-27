CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $59,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.90 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.84.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,506.24. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.