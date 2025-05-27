CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CTS were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CTS by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CTS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.76. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

