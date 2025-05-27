D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UHT opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $525.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 217.78%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

