D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cannae by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.13%.

Cannae declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

