D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,279,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TNGX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

