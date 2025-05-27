Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,203 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in 1st Source by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 40,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7%

1st Source stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

