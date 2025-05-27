Deutsche Bank AG Has $960,000 Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

