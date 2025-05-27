Deutsche Bank AG Has $991,000 Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,762 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is -78.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

