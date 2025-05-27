Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,249,000 after buying an additional 135,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 134,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

