Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

