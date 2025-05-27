Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 35,146 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tronox by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.