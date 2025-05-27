DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.11 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.30). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.23), with a volume of 187,916 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.51) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.66 million, a PE ratio of -88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts expect that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 earnings per share for the current year.

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

