Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.95. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 211,075 shares trading hands.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIV shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.7%

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0208 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.