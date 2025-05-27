Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE DFIN opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

