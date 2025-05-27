Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,345.36. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

