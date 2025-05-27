Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

ELVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,416.28. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,145. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after buying an additional 199,692 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.