Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Insider Acquires A$149,860.00 in Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) insider John Whiteman bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$149,860.00 ($97,311.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Eureka Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

