Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 27 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total value of C$61,615.62.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston acquired 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,986.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,902.14.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.1%

FFH opened at C$2,322.99 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,330.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,108.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,029.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

