Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 27 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total value of C$61,615.62.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston acquired 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,986.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,902.14.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.1%
FFH opened at C$2,322.99 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,330.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,108.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,029.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.