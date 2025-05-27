Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$1,137,100.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total transaction of C$1,137,100.00.
Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total transaction of C$570,605.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total transaction of C$4,739,220.14.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.1%
TSE:FFH opened at C$2,322.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$1,425.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,330.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,029.87.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
